The Challenge Star's Foot To Be Amputated Exactly 1 Year After Fiery Car Accident

A personality from MTV‘s popular reality show The Challenge will have to amputate his foot — and he’ll have the procedure done exactly one year to the day after the nearly lethal car accident in which it was first injured.

On March 5, 2023, Nelson Thomas was seriously maimed in a fiery car accident in Austin, Texas. After his car crashed on the highway, four good Samaritans — including Minnesota Vikings player K.J. Osborn — rushed to the scene to help. Thankfully, they were able to pull Thomas to safety from the flaming wreckage. For months after that, Thomas underwent surgeries to place rods with the shattered bones in his lower right leg in a bid to help the foot heal and recover.

But sadly, a full recovery is no longer an option. Now, Thomas is agreeing with medical recommendations, and opting to amputate his right foot. But the story actually has an inspiring turn to it, because the reality TV star is making the best of what he’s been through — and what he’s about to experience.

On Sunday afternoon, Thomas took to Instagram to reveal the hard decision to amputate. The date on which he will have the surgery is very significant, as well. As he explained in a video posted to the social media app, he will opt for the procedure on the one-year anniversary of his car crash:

“March 5th 2023 remains vivid in my memory, a persistent presence in my thoughts. I consciously embrace it as the initiation of a new chapter. Opting for amputation, I am determined to own March 5th and redefine its significance in my life.”

Wow! And he sounded extremely determined to make the most of it, adding:

“Get ready, amputation world! I’m on my way! I am scheduled for surgery on March 5th, 2024.”

In the post itself, Thomas shared a video montage of images from the crash and his recovery in the hospital afterwards. Along with the pictures, he played audio of a conversation between himself and his doctor. After the medical professional took the time to explain the amputation plan and the necessity for the procedure, Thomas’ voice could be heard saying:

“I have to ask myself what kind of life I want to live and the quality of life I want to live. I think I’m at peace with it and it’s time.”

Damn.

You can see the full post for yourself (below). But before you hit play on Thomas’ video, please be aware that it contains grisly and graphic images of his seriously wounded and badly lacerated foot taken at various points over the last year:

Tough stuff, but also very inspiring to see how he is reacting to this period of difficulty. There’s no question an amputation like this is a major moment of adversity. But it does NOT mean the end of his life, or anything close to it! We are so heartened to see that he is reacting in such a positive and motivated way, and we wish him all the best as he goes forward towards March 5 and beyond! Well-wishes for him, Perezcious readers? Share ’em (below)!

