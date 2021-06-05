THE CONJURING And My Daughter In Tears! Unboxing + Film Review! | Perez Hilton And Family

After not being able to go to the movies for most of last year, we’ve been going so much lately! And we love it!!! We took J.R. Hilton to see the latest release from The Conjuring franchise! Plus, we watched the first one at home but NOT the second one – for a very specific reason. And, we decided to give all the kids a gift today! Even though Mia had a hard week, we gave her something small. Cuz we know she’s been in her feelings lately. Our gift did not help! The drama!!!

