No, Kanye West Did NOT Stop A Second Kim Kardashian Sex Tape From Getting Out There...

As it turns out, Kanye West‘s comments earlier this week about a supposed laptop with extra footage of a second Kim Kardashian sex tape involving Ray J are not totally right.

So says a rep for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, at least! And from the sound of this updated news, it would seem as though the infamous tape that first rbought Kim into the public light is the only one in existence, no matter what rumors may persist.

As Perezcious readers will recall from our earlier reporting, Ye spoke up about the sex tape situation during a sit-down with Hollywood Unlocked that was released this week. The 44-year-old rapper gave his side of the story about apparently picking up a laptop from Ray J and delivering it to Kim late last year in NYC when she was hosting Saturday Night Live.

You’ll remember how during this week’s interview, Ye said:

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me? Everybody’s like, ‘oh, that’s cool.’ After I went and got the laptop from Ray J that night, right? I met this man at the airport, then got on the red eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning. I gave it to her, and she cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she saw that laptop? It represents how much she’s been used. … It represents how much people didn’t love her, they just saw her as a commodity.”

That’s an interesting quote for a few reasons, not the least of which is Kanye’s call-out of SNL star Pete Davidson over his ongoing relationship with Ye’s estranged wife.

But that statement also centers on the supposition that this laptop may have possibly contained some kind of extra adult-themed content, too. Except that Kim’s legal team has previously vehemently denied there is any extra sex tape material out there. Sooo, what gives?!

Well, now we have some answers. A rep for the KKW Beauty exec told Page Six that any suggestions about new sex tape material are flat out wrong, explaining (below):

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists.”

That’s definitely a strong statement!

And more to the point regarding Kanye, it would appear as though this means Ye’s laptop recovery did not mean as much. Still, a source who spoke to TMZ explained Kim will not forget Yeezy’s help at that time. She just wants him to lay off the drama!

Revealing to the outlet how the sex tape remains a “source of embarrassment” for Kim, she is hoping Ye can quit talking about the tape at all:

“Especially when it’s continued to be brought up in a way that’s thoughtless and intended to cause more pain.”

Makes sense!

Kim’s PR flack also went on record with TMZ to add more about the estranged couple’s dynamic here, too. The rep explained that the SKIMS founder is ready to move on to more important things after so many years of this:

“After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

Amen! We can understand that. Just can’t believe it’s been nearly 20 years (!!!) since the tape was made… We’re getting old! LOLz!

[Image via PNP/MEGA/WENN/Avalon]