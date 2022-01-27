Ray J Reacts To Kanye West's Claims About Recovering Another Kim Kardashian Sex Tape From Him

Sounds like Ray J is at wits’ end with all this new (old) sex tape talk!

The singer-actor spoke out on Wednesday in the aftermath of Kanye West‘s comments earlier this week regarding Kim Kardashian‘s infamous 20-year-old sex tape.

Of course, as we’ve been reporting in the last few days, Ye sat down with Hollywood Unlocked and opened up about picking up a laptop from Ray J and delivering it to Kim while she was in New York hosting Saturday Night Live last October. Ye didn’t outright say so, but his comments were suggestive as to whether the laptop contained sex tape material that wasn’t leaked with the rest so many years ago.

Kim denied the sex tape connection after the fact — and her legal team has previously denied that there is any extra adult-themed material out there involving the KUWTK star.

On Wednesday, Ray J appeared to speak out for the first time about the recently re-unearthed controversy via Twitter. He didn’t mention Kim or Kanye by name, but his message covered exactly what he needed to say. In less than ten words (below), Ray J explained his own reaction to the resurfacing:

This needs to stop. I also have kids — Ray J (@RayJ) January 26, 2022

Sounds simple enough! The 41-year-old went further than that, too. His manager, David Weintraub, released a statement to E! News about the controversy (below):

“Ray J is focused on his children, technology company Raycon, and his film/TV/music career at the moment. He only wishes Kim & Kanye the best in all of their endeavors and will not be discussing or addressing the past.”

So there you have it!

Kim seems to be on the same page. As we previously reported, the SKIMS founder doesn’t want to entertain past problems, with a PR rep sharing this statement about the laptop a few days ago:

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

The Twitter reactions to Ray J’s comment about the controversy are telling, too. As you can see (below), fans shared their thoughts about Ye’s statement, Ray J’s reaction relative to the singer’s previous “I hit it first” comments, and more:

“Kanye is on the loose again unbelievable I know u tired of it” “Oh now it’s let’s make it stop lol where was this energy when you said ‘i hit it first'” “Honestly at this point, is it even worth addressing?” “But… ‘u hit it first’ remember” “You’re absolutely right. You do have children now and things done in the past should stay there. But unfortunately we live in a world that never let you forget” “The internet will never let you forget. Once it’s on the web. It’s there forever!!”

Boy, that last one is just too true, isn’t it?

Oh, and FYI: Ray J also made headlines this week after going down to Mar-a-Lago and meeting with former President Donald Trump. Sigh.

The One Wish singer sat down with Trump back on Tuesday to talk about entrepreneurship and various political issues, according to Page Six. The Mississippi native told the outlet about his time with The Donald, saying:

“I’ve always admired and respected his business acumen. Our conversation was about job creation, encouraging small business development and how Information Technology plays an important role in the future of our economy. We also agree how important an educated workforce is, as well as the critical need of developing of young people. I’m ready to get started now!”

Maybe Ray J and Kanye have more in common than we thought… More to the point here, though, what do U think about Ray J’s reaction to Ye’s laptop talk, Perezcious readers? Is it time to let the old sex tape controversy fade away?? Are U cynical about Ray J’s “I also have kids” ploy, or is he right to want to move on?!

Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

