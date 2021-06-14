Raining Gold!

Podcast time! New episode is out now! Meghan Markle’s dad is at it again! Kate Middleton involved in drama! Billie Eilish cancelled – by her own fans! All about Kanye West’s new romance with Irina Shayk! Devastating Kim Kardashian news! We’re worried about Ben Affleck! American Idol alum David Archuleta came out – and that made us so sad! And so much MORE! Watch tomorrow on our @PerezHilton YouTube channel! And CLICK HERE to listen now to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Jun 14, 2021 15:48pm PDT