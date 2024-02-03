Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Rush To Save 2-Year-Old Son Romeo's Life In Horrifying Choking Moment Caught On Video!

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino was thrown into a horrific moment in a flash while eating dinner with his family recently.

On Saturday, the Jersey Shore superstar took to his popular Instagram account and shared a shocking and unsettling video of his 2-year-old son Romeo choking on the boy’s favorite pasta dish, pesto gnocchi.

The reality TV veteran didn’t say when the incident occurred, but it was presumably recent, as Saturday morning’s video is the first indication anybody has seen of it. Ring camera footage from inside The Situation’s house shows both him and his wife Lauren Sorrentino springing into action to get the food dislodged from their beloved son’s windpipe. Writing in the caption about what happened — and how fast the potentially life-threatening issue happened — the MTV star said:

“THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES ‼️ It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi !! He hunched over and wasn’t breathing ???? I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life. I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out ???????? it’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon.”

Wow…

And the video itself is even more unsettling:

Holy s**t. We are so, so, SO glad that Romeo is OK. And we are also very glad that they are taking CPR lessons!!! Perhaps that’s the greatest lesson that any of us can take away from this unsettling moment: learn CPR! It’s simple to sign up and take a class, and you can literally save a life!!

