Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Recalls INSANE Story Of A Car Chase With His Own Wife To Protect His Sobriety!

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s wife did whatever she could to make sure he stayed on the path of sobriety– including getting into a high-speed car chase to stop him from using drugs!

Ahead of the release of his new memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, the reality star opened up about his battle with addiction to TooFab, getting real about the support from Lauren over the years. Perezcious readers may recall the 38-year-old had dated Mike in college. But when his opiate addiction “escalated” during that time, he started to blow all of his money on drugs and cheated on her.

When Mike nearly got arrested over stolen RX pads and narcotics, the two broke up. They almost rekindled their relationship back then. However, the television personality was cast on Jersey Shore and decided to take the “life-changing opportunity” instead of pursuing Lauren again. And it wasn’t until years later they reconnected. As Mike wrote in the memoir, he feels “a higher power placed her back in my life at exactly the moment when I needed her the most.” Lauren stuck by his side through his struggles with addition! She even “saved” his life when he nearly quit getting sober when medically detoxing at home became hard. Mike told TooFab:

“My wife has, if you read the book, you will see that my wife is my guardian angel and she has saved my life many times. Long story short, I have met my match, she’s my soul mate.”

One of those moments in question? The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star remembered he had been three days into medically detoxing, and the experience had been “excruciating.” When it became too much for him, Mike bolted and got into his Lamborghini to drive to his drug dealer’s home.

But Lauren refused to let Mike give up. She hopped into another vehicle and proceeded to chase him down the streets of Jersey until a cop pulled them over! That is some dedication right there! Mike recalled to the outlet:

“I tried to escape during a detox attempt and I jumped in my Lamborghini at the time. And my then-girlfriend [Pesce] jumped in my M5 and both of them have upwards of 500 horsepower. We had a chase in the Jersey streets and eventually got pulled over by a cop. And I told the cop, ‘There’s a crazy fan behind me,’ when in reality that was my girlfriend trying to save my life.”

OMG?!!

The cop didn’t buy one word of what Mike said, though. The MTV star continued:

“And then he looked at me and he said — because my license plates at the time said Sitch1 on them, Sitch2 on them — so he looked at me and he said, ‘Mike, isn’t that your car?’ And I go, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Is that your girlfriend?’ I said, ‘Yeah, we’re going home officer.’”

When the couple returned, Mike finished detoxing — only to relapse once again. One day, he had a package of heroin and took some of it. Mike wrote in the memoir that he felt “dirty” afterward and was about to use some more when he suddenly got a phone call from his mom. She told him on the line that she “had a bad feeling that something was wrong.” While on the phone, Mike heard Lauren banging on the door. He said it “was that exact moment that I finally gave up,” adding:

“I surrendered. I would do whatever it took to find lasting sobriety.”

Mike immediately entered rehab. He sadly relapsed once on Christmas Eve in 2015. But since then, he has remained sober — with this month marking 8 years of sobriety for him. Amazing!

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

