Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Wife Lauren Learned He Used Heroin From Reading His Book!

Fans of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino weren’t the only ones surprised by some of the darker details in his new memoir! His wife had no idea about some chapters of his life, too!

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and his wife Lauren Sorrentino appeared on The Tamron Hall Show together Wednesday, where they chatted about his book, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison. Perezcious readers may recall that Mike got very candid about his battle with addiction in the new memoir, even detailing the moment he hit “rock bottom.”

The reality star also wrote that he had experimented with heroin one day. When Mike went to take some more, he suddenly received a phone call from his mom, who “had a bad feeling that something was wrong.” And his momma wasn’t the only one who felt that way! He then heard Lauren knocking on the door to check up on him! And it was at that moment the MTV personality shared he realized he needed to stop and “would do whatever it took to find lasting sobriety.” Wow.

Since then, Mike has been sober for 8 years. Those two women had saved his life that day! However, they had no idea the impact they had on his life for many years! While Lauren had been by his side for a lot of his journey to sobriety, she apparently never knew the story of her husband using heroin until she read the book for the first time! Lauren told Tamron Hall:

“You know what? Reading this whole book was very emotional for me because I was there for so many years of it, so I had my own memories to fall back on while I read his version of it. And that was the one story I had never heard. So it was shocking and upsetting, and I told him, I cried every chapter of this book.”

Oh no! Despite having a policy to be honest about everything in their marriage, Mike felt he could not tell his loved ones what happened that day:

“We have a policy of full disclosure in our marriage where I tell her everything, and this was the one thing before we got married that she didn’t even know that she saved my life along with my mom at the time. They didn’t even know.”

Lauren and his mom must have gone through all of the emotions when they reached that particular chapter in the book! Oof. The 41-year-old then went on to detail the jaw-dropping story. He recalled:

“I was in my room by myself. Again, I was at the rock bottom, you know. I had lost the millions and the Ferraris, and I was on pre-trial, had no money left, and I was depressed. I wanted to get out of that feeling. I had the heroin in my hand, and I tried it. And the devil on my shoulder was like, ‘Why don’t you try a little bit more? And I was like, ‘Okay, maybe I’ll try a little bit more.’”

However, that’s when fate stepped in. Mike continued:

“But as I went in to try that little bit more … in one hand was the heroin, [in the other hand] the phone is ringing, and it says ‘Mom’ on it. And I was like, ‘How can you reconcile Mom on one hand and the devil on the other?’ As that was happening, at the same time, the door is being knocked and being banged [on], and it was my then-girlfriend who is now my wife. So at that particular time, I was like, ‘This is a sign from the Almighty and I’m [gonna] listen to it.’”

While getting choked up, the Jersey Shore alum said he believes he’s still alive today in order to help others by sharing his story:

“I almost break down every time I say that story because it’s so true — God had spared my life in order for me to tell my story to save others.”

We applaud Mike for being so honest about his struggles with addiction. You can watch the entire interview with Lauren and Mike on the Tamron Hall Show (below):

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

