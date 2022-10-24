Remember The Surreal Life?! It's BACK On VH1 With Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton, & MORE!

It’s been 16 years… but The Surreal Life is back on VH1, baby! The hit celebrity reality TV series might’ve taken a decades+ hiatus, but its return is bringing big stars with BIG drama!

The 7th season cast includes singer Tamar Braxton, basketball legend Dennis Rodman, Donald Trump administration icon Stormy Daniels, musician August Alsina (yes, Jada Pinkett Smith‘s affair August), beauty YouTuber Manny Mua, actress Kim Coles, wrestler C.J. Perry, and actor Frankie Muniz.

Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below)!

Avert your eyes from Dennis Rodman’s PEEN!

The show premieres TONIGHT, October 24th, at 9/8c on VH1! Will U be tuning in?! SOUND OFF with your thoughts on the cast in the comments!

[Image via VH1]