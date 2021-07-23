VH1 Is Rebooting The Surreal Life -- See The WILD Full Cast List!

As if life couldn’t get any more surreal, VH1 has decided to bring back the fever dream that is The Surreal Life — and this cast might be the most wild assemblage of stars we’ve ever seen!

This week, the cable network announced the hit show would be revived for a seventh season to premiere later in the fall, marking the first time the show will air since May 2006.

As fans know, The Surreal Life has forced some of the zaniest celebs in Hollywood to live together under one roof, and this season is no exception. Set to face off in what is being called a “reimagined” season of the originals are NBA legend Dennis Rodman, rapper August Alsina, wrestler CJ Perry, actress Kim Coles, YouTube star Manny MUA, singer Tamar Braxton, and former child star Frankie Muniz. (That’s right y’all, the Malcom in the Middle star is ready to make his big Hollywood return!)

Possibly the most explosive houseguest will be Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who became embroiled in national controversy when it was revealed she was paid hush money just before the 2016 election to keep quiet about the time Donald Trump cheated on Melania with her. We cannot WAIT to hear her candid stories!

VH1 described the revival as a “wild, over the top journey that pushes [the cast] to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.”

Honestly, we can’t even begin to imagine how this gaggle of stars will coexist, but it sounds like we’ll be getting some A-plus reality TV moments!

Are YOU excited for this, Perezcious readers? Sound off (below)!

[Image via Tai Urban/Nicky Nelson/DJDM/WENN]