The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Announces He’s Been Diagnosed With A Terminal Brain Tumor

Tom Parker, famous for his work singing for the British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor. Just 32-years old, the singer and performer made the announcement himself in a post to his Instagram account very early Monday morning.

Sharing the news with his nearly 150,000 followers and the rest of the world, the young father noted he is currently receiving treatment for a grade four glioblastoma tumor — a gravely serious medical condition that he described as a “terrible disease.”

This comes after the music producer and new dad revealed he’d had several seizures and unexplained headaches in the past few months, and had been hospitalized while doctors tried to figure out what was going on.

Writing to his fans, the Bolton-born performer explained (below):

“Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumor and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

Along with the shocking message, Parker shared a picture of himself with his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, and the couple’s young daughter Aurelia, born in 2019 (below):

To make a horrible situation even more gut-wrenching, the pair also is expecting a son in November. Jeez…

As Tom alluded to in his caption, he sat down for a longer interview with OK Magazine to discuss the tumor and treatment options. He was remarkably matter-of-fact about the grim situation, telling the outlet about the moment he was given his diagnosis, which occurred without even his wife present in the room due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the singer, doctors told him was “a worst-case scenario.” He also noted how he’s trying to cope with it after the fact:

“They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumor.’ All I could think was, ‘F**king hell!’ I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

For her part, Hardwick told the outlet that two of Parker’s former bandmates in The Wanted — Max George and Jay McGuinness — have already visited in the last few weeks, while the other two, Nathan Sykes and Siva Kaneswaran, have been in regular contact:

“They’ve been amazing. Siva and Nathan obviously live a lot further away, but all four of the boys have been texting regularly and sending through different articles and possible treatments and therapies that they’re all reading about.”

That’s good! Tom needs all the love, friendship, and support he can get right now. It takes a team! Our hearts go out to Tom and his lovely family as they begin the biggest fight of their lives against this awful disease.

Sending all of our love!

