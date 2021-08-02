The Weeknd Announces He's 'Sober Lite,' Done With Hard Drugs For Good

The Weeknd is turning a new page.

After gaining fame for hits like Can’t Feel My Face and The Hills, the singer has officially quit partying. At least, the hardcore kind. Speaking to GQ in an interview published Monday, the musician (born Abel Tesfaye) discussed in detail the exact reason he’s now living the “sober lite” life — meaning he still smokes weed and enjoys the occasional drink. Sounds pretty similar to another celebrity we know…

Discussing this update, the performer told the outlet:

“I’m not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be. The romance of drinking isn’t there.”

But saying goodbye to drugs proved to be harder than alcohol. The decision was inevitable once he made a startling revelation, explaining:

“Drugs were a crutch. It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it. And I’ve spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don’t need it. Because for a lot of people, it’s hard to shake it. But I knew I didn’t want it.”

There’s good news for Angelina Jolie, whom the performer is rumored to be dating, as well! A huge reason Abel wanted to get sober was for his future children:

“I eventually want a family. I know I say I don’t, but I know I do. I want children.”

When questioned about why he’d say he didn’t want kids, the star mused:

“I guess I say it because I like the trajectory of my career. But also I feel like having children would influence me and inspire me more.”

Just makes us want to give a major shout-out to all the hardworking parents out there who struggle with this dilemma every day! It isn't easy building a career and raising a child at the same time!

While this latest interview may be the first time the Starboy sensation has opened up about wanting a family, it’s not the first time he’s chatted about his drug use or his waning desire to get high. Since 2016, the Canadian has referenced feeling a bit unamused by drugs. In a convo with The Guardian, the pop star said he “dibbles and dabbles and whatnot” with substances less frequently, sharing:

“When I had nothing to do but make music, it was very heavy. Drugs were a crutch for me. There were songs on my first record that were seven minutes long, rambling—whatever thoughts I was having when I was under the influence at the time. I can’t see myself doing that now.”

And now that he’s been spending so much time with the Maleficent actress and her children, he can’t see drugs in his future at all! By February 2020, the Blinding Lights vocalist was already sharing insight into his changed reality, telling CR Men:

“I have an off-and-on relationship with [drugs]. It doesn’t consume my life but occasionally helps me open up my mind, especially when I’m creating, but when I perform I’m completely sober and try not to even drink. I’ve learned to balance thanks to touring.”

Wow! We’re proud of him for making the changes he feels are right for him! Getting sober is never easy, so we wish him well on his continued journey!

