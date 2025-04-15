White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Breaks Silence On Those Crying Photos -- Was It About SNL Or A Co-Star??

Aimee Lou Wood may be upset over SNL‘s mocking, and rightfully so. But was that why she was crying in the street??

If you didn’t see, The White Lotus star was photographed sobbing in the arms of her friend Ralph Davis while walking in London on Monday. The photos are devastating as she curls up to his chest while letting the tears flow. Amid hugs, she also tried to shield her face by pulling down her baseball hat. See HERE. So sad, right?

The sighting came just days after SNL rudely made fun of her appearance and voice in their latest sketch The White POTUS. While other White Lotus characters were replaced with political figures, Aimee’s character Chelsea was used to mock her appearance as actress Sarah Sherman wore fake teeth in a move Aimee called “mean and unfunny.” Here’s a glimpse at the parody (below):

You can also watch the full thing:

Really harsh to be singled out like that, right?

Alongside Aimee, many other viewers and celebs already called out the NBC show for the unnecessary dig. But her HBO co-star Walton Goggins actually praised the segment! Brutal! That had to have hurt! Especially since the pair appear to be feuding after being suspected of getting too close on set…

Naturally, because of this timing, many assumed her crying had to do with all this drama. But she is now clearing the air! According to her, the tears had NOTHING to do with any of this drama.

Really??

As the 31-year-old reshared an Instagram Story from British radio host Ashley Louise James praising her for speaking up against the upsetting SNL skit on Tuesday. Ashley lamented:

“Absolutely devastating to see another brilliant and talented actress reduced to tears because of people tearing into their appearance.”

She added, “shame on SNL for their cruelty.” Aimee thanked her — but made sure to clarify:

“Just to say, I actually wasn’t crying about anything that the papers made out. I was crying about something completely unrelated.”

Hmm.

What made her that sad while out on the town?? It seemed serious judging by the intensity of her crying! Oh, no. We’d hate to think she’s got something else making her so upset at the same time as this SNL and Walton Goggins drama!

What do U think — was this really not about the SNL controversy? Let us know (below)!

