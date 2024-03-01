Royal Family Member Thomas Kingston's Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Thomas Kingston‘s cause of death has been revealed.

According to an inquest released on Friday by the coroner for Gloucestershire via GMA, the British royal family member died by apparent suicide. The 45-year-old’s cause of death was listed as a “traumatic wound to the head,” and a gun was found near his body. He passed away at his parents’ home in Cotswolds on Sunday.

Katy Skerrett, the senior coroner for Gloucestershire, noted that Thomas had lunch with his parents at their home before he disappeared while his dad was on a walk with the dogs. They later found him dead with a “catastrophic head injury” in an outbuilding, The Telegraph reported. So, so sad.

Kingston was married to Lady Gabriella Kingston, the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, who is a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Gabriella is not a working royal family member. Before getting married, the financier was also linked to Princess Catherine‘s sister Pippa Middleton.

In a statement shared by his family on Tuesday, he was remembered as “an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him.” Buckingham Palace also noted at the time that there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding his death and “no other parties involved.” We are sending our thoughts and prayers to all those mourning his untimely loss. R.I.P.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

