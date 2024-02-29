TikTok Singer Cat Janice Dead At 31

Heartbreaking news, Perezcious readers…

TikTok singer Cat Janice has died from cancer at the age of 31. Her family made the sad announcement on her Instagram account on Wednesday. Alongside a picture of the social media personality, they wrote:

“This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator. We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months. Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you.”

Moving forward, the family shared that the songstress’ page would be memorialized by her brother, who will also manage her music, merchandise, and public relations.

According to her loved ones, Cat had “some more art that she wants to share” with the world. However, they noted it would be released “all in due time.” See the post (below):

Just awful…

For those who don’t know, Cat’s health journey began in November 2021 when she discovered a lump on her neck. At first, she explained she “didn’t think anything of it.” But the Pricey artist noticed the lump was still there in March 2022. It had become “very hard” and had grown in size – though it did not cause her pain. Cat soon discovered she had a “really random, weird, rare tumor” — a sarcoma. From there, she underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. Months later, she shared on TikTok that she was cancer-free.

Unfortunately, though, Cat revealed in a video in June 2023 that the cancer returned and was in her lungs. By January 2024, the “tumors tripled basically overnight,” and she entered hospice when she was no longer able to breathe in the ICU. She continued to make music and videos throughout her second cancer battle. When Cat began hospice care, she decided to put out one last song called Dance You Outta My Head for her 7-year-old son Loren. The track became a massive success, charting on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, TikTok Billboard Top 50, and Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales.

We’re glad Cat got to see her dreams come true before she passed away. And our hearts go out to her family as they mourn this devastating loss.

