Thomas Kingston, Royal Family Member & Pippa Middleton's Ex, Dead At 45

The royal family is mourning Thomas Kingston.

The British financier was the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston. On Tuesday Gabriella, as well as family members Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly, and Emma Murray announced his passing in a statement obtained by People, saying:

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

Thomas died in Gloucestershire on Sunday, per People. Emergency services were called to the scene just after 6 p.m. While there are no suspicious circumstances or other parties believed to be involved, the cause of death has not been announced. He was just 45.

A palace spokesperson shared condolences from King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who were informed of the loss ahead of the public, saying:

“The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

Thomas was a director at Devonport Capital. He married into the royal family in 2018. Gabriella is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin. One of his last public appearances was less than two weeks ago when he and his wife joined Queen Camilla at her Celebration of Shakespeare event on Valentine’s Day.

Before this romance, Thomas was linked to Princess Catherine‘s younger sister Pippa Middleton. They called off their relationship in 2011, the same year Kate was married to Prince William in that gorgeous royal wedding. But they apparently stayed friends and even attended each other’s weddings! Breakup goals!

This is obviously a sad loss for the family. However, we should note this is not believed to be the reason Will skipped the memorial service for King Constantine II of Greece, his and Gabriella’s godfather. He skipped the Tuesday event due to “personal reasons,” per insiders — but we still don’t know what whose were.

Sending our condolences to Thomas’ family and friends as they grieve this unexpected loss. May he rest in peace.

