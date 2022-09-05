Tiffany Haddish Addresses Lawsuit On Child Sexual Abuse Allegations In Disturbing Comedy Skit

Tiffany Haddish is responding to a bombshell lawsuit that was filed against her and fellow comedian Aries Spears last week.

As we previously reported several days ago, the 42-year-old Girls Trip star and the 47-year-old MADtv alum Spears were named in a new lawsuit filed by an anonymous 22-year-old woman. In the suit, the woman claimed Haddish and Spears “groomed” her when she was just a teenager nearly a decade ago, and allegedly filmed disturbing and inappropriate comedy sketches with her and her little brother, who was just a small child at the time.

Related: Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out About Her DUI Arrest

Haddish and Spears both denied the allegations through their respective attorneys at the time of the court filing. However, on Monday morning, Tiffany took to Instagram to tell more of her side of the story.

In a new post to the social media app in which comments are turned off, Haddish conceded that she did take part in the sketch. She also admitted she has regrets about doing so. And she warned her followers that due to the ongoing nature of the complaint against her and Spears, there is little more she can say right now:

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

Here is the full post:

Wow.

So, it’s interesting to see her take the tactic of “yes, I was on camera for this and it was bad.” Wonder what kind of legal advice she’s getting behind the scenes in this instance. Better to come clean in this way?

Of course, she’s not the only to admit to the troublesome skit took place. As Perezcious readers will recall, Funny or Die — where the skit was uploaded as user-generated content several years ago — released their own statement last week explaining how they took action to remove the video. In a statement released to People, the comedy website noted:

“Funny Or Die found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content. We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence.”

In a previous statement late last week from Haddish’s lawyer, the star’s rep slammed the suit as a “bogus” claim against her and Spears. Even the MADtv alum’s attorney said he wasn’t “going to fall for any shakedown.”

Clearly, there’s a lot of tension here — which is more than understandable, considering the disturbing and unsettling nature of the allegations presented in the lawsuit.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via The Daily Show/YouTube]