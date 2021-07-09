Tiffany Haddish Had Her First Orgasm To A Nicolas Cage Movie -- And TOLD HIM!

We don’t know what’s more awkward — the fact Tiffany Haddish had her first ever orgasm while looking at Nicolas Cage, or the fact she TOLD HIM ABOUT IT! LOLz!

The Girls Trip star was a guest on NPR‘s It’s Been A Minute podcast this week, and she fearlessly opened up about both awkward moments.

Speaking about what it was like to work with the erratic Oscar winner on their upcoming movie The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, she admits there was a disconnect between the two on their first day of filming — for a reason he couldn’t possibly guess. She recalls:

“You could tell he was getting irritated, and I was like, ‘Look, I’m really intimidated by you and I need to tell you something.’ He was like ‘You? Tiffany Haddish? Intimidated?’ I was like ‘I have to tell you this story man! And once I tell you this story it’ll be fine.’ So I tell him this story — and everything was fine.”

The story she almost didn’t tell Nic Cage because she “didn’t want him to hit me with a sexual harassment” lawsuit? Well, it gets pretty personal.

It all goes back to 1997 when Tiffany was just 17 years old and making out in a movie theater. While the action movie Face/Off was playing. She describes:

“Nobody else was in the theater really, it was just us in the back of the theatre, and we started to make out and stuff… and it was my first time being fiddled with, I will say it like that.”

Noted!

Trying to keep it euphemistic for NPR, she continued:

“And as I was achieving a, um, momentous moment, that I had never experienced in my life, I opened my eyes, and the eyes of Nicolas Cage are looking into my eyes — super big. And that was my first ‘Big O’.”

Ha! We can’t help but wonder what scene! After all, that was some of Cage’s biggest, most Nic Cage acting to date as he was playing John Travolta trapped in Nicolas Cage’s body. That’s a lot of big acting for one performance!

Flash forward over two decades to acting in a scene with the man himself…

“So now I’m standing across from this man, with those same big ol’ eyeballs… and they’re looking at me in real life in real time. And all I can think about is the guy I went to the movies with, and how we were making out, and then that feeling, and then how weird I feel remembering this in front of him, and there he is looking at me…”

She remembers her brain was discombobulated enough to wonder, “should we be doing it right now?” Ha! She knew what she had to do:

“It was just like ‘Ugh I have to tell him this story so it can go away.'”

And she did! We don’t know how she got the guts to do it, but she did!

So how did he react? He “laughed super hard” before trying to make her feel at ease by brushing it off as no big deal:

“He goes, ‘You know, my first wife, she saw me in a movie and she said she was going to marry me, and we ended up getting married.'”

That would be Patricia Arquette. The two married in 1995 after one of the most bizarre courtships of all time — so yeah, this probably wasn’t that big a deal for Cage.

Hilariously, Tiffany headed any marriage talk off at the pass, saying:

“I said, ‘Yeah well, I didn’t say that I was going to marry you, nor let you put your fingers anywhere on me, okay?’ I’m just letting you know that there’s a thought that’s been running through my mind, and it’s keeping me from doing my job.”

Ha! She was NOT about to let herself be the sixth Mrs. Cage, no matter what her nostalgic brain was telling her body! LOLz! Surprisingly, the exposure therapy worked, and it all ended up going fine once she told him. Phew!

Would YOU have had the nerve? Or kept that secret from him AND NPR for the rest of your life?? You can see the full convo about Nic Cage, Brad Pitt, movies, and more (below)!

