Hilaria Baldwin Defends Herself As Being Culturally 'Fluid' & SLAMS 'People Who Want To Deny Others Their Right To Belong'

The woman born in Boston as Hillary Hayward-Thomas to two white American parents with generations of ties going back to the founding of the United States is back on her bull s**t!

On Thursday, Hilaria Baldwin reignited that infamous phony Spanish cultural background controversy she started for herself in late 2020. This time around, she brought her and husband Alec Baldwin‘s six children into it, too, claiming how it’s “very valid” to live with multiple cultural heritages.

Now, it is very valid to live with multiple cultural heritages — for, like, the people who actually have them. As we’ve seen time and again with Boston-born Hillary, and it really bears repeating, being born to two American parents whose genealogy dates back generations to literally the founding of this country does not mean she can call herself Spanish… without being ridiculed.

But damn it, she’s going to keep trying, anyways!

The 37-year-old former yoga instructor took to Instagram to explain some of the ways she and Alec spent time parenting and nurturing their children during the last 18 months of the pandemic. With it, she jumped right into a discussion on cultures, and being “multi and very valid.” Girl, please, we can’t take any more of this…

She wrote in part (below):

“I had a very special experience-I spent time with my family for the first time in nearly 2 years, due to Covid. We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi& very valid. We discussed belonging& how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong. When you are multi, it can feel hard to belong. You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that. You feel you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you. You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all your parts. Nothing inside you can truly exist in a segregated environment. It’s not a light switch that cleanly switches on &off-more of a sliding dial that simply shifts through a rainbow of colors.”

Oh no…

And she wasn’t done there!

Slamming those with the “prove it” mentality — AKA, all sane people everywhere — Hilaria doubled down:

“We all get to curate our individual expressions of our cultures, languages, who we love, what we believe in, how we dress, present ourselves. This is the right that each person should have. What they shouldn’t do is devalue. You are valid, worthy &you don’t need to explain or get into the uncomfortable ‘prove it’ conversation. You don’t owe that to anyone. Just be a good, kind human of this earth.”

And there’s still more!

Hillary Hayward-Thomas’ rant to this point was a straight-up momentum build for the big conclusion:

“We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique-our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID. No two of us are completely alike. People will try to find reason to invalidate you, therefore their attacks seem justified in their eyes. They can hate, poke fun & shame-because you ‘asked for it’ through your audacity to be you. What I had to learn through a very painful experience is that many people relate… so, if you are suffering, please know that a loving group see your validity and belonging. We love& accept you, just as you are. You don’t need to be this and then that, switching, dancing to the beat of someone else’s drum. You can be 100% you all the time. Ebb &flow, in your brilliant fluidity, as your very legitimate you”

So basically, she hasn’t learned a damn thing in the last eight or nine months!

And honestly, it’s kind of offensive (to put it mildly) that Hilaria lumps her tacky made-up heritage crap in with serious things like gender fluidity and multi-racial identities. Girl, read the room! Transracial is NOT a thing!

Here’s the full post (below):

Oooookay…

So now that Hilaria is back with her “I should be allowed to be fluid so I can claim to be Spanish even though I have no Spanish blood in my family tree whatsoever” bit, we wanna know: do you feel any differently about it now than you did late last year when the world roundly mocked and rejected her for this??

Is Mrs. Baldwin merely the wannabe-Spanish version of Rachel Dolezal?? Or do you think she’s actually got a point with having a connection to two cultures?! (Well, she certainly does in that lots of people do have a connection to two cultures — just not her!)

Anyways, sound OFF down in the comments (below) with any new thoughts you may have on this supremely tacky and bizarre controversy!!

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN/Avalon]