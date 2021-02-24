Tiger Woods Will NOT Face Criminal Charges Over Car Crash!

Tiger Woods thankfully won’t have to worry about any jail time amid his road to recovery.

The pro golfer, who is still in the hospital following his terrifying car crash on Tuesday, isn’t facing any criminal charges over the incident. Sheriff Alex Villanueva told the media on Wednesday how the 45-year-old’s accident in Palos Verdes, CA was simply that — an “accident” — and not due to reckless driving.

Related: Tiger Woods’ Former Mistress Speaks Out About His Car Crash!

As we previously reported, it was claimed Tiger was seen leaving a hotel going incredibly fast, even nearly hitting a director (this is all allegedly). But as the sheriff explained, there is no evidence the star was driving under the influence of any substance. Villanueva added:

“We do not contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash. This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime.”

No “black box” has been retrieved from the SUV either, which could be telling to investigators in showing how fast he was going at the time.

The only infraction Woods might face is if investigators find he was using his phone when the accident occurred, or was distracted behind the wheel. He has enough to worry about as is, considering he was in surgery yesterday for what his agent described as “multiple” leg injuries. It’s unclear how his golf career will be affected.

We hope Tiger can heal soon though! That’s what’s most important.

[Image via Seskim/WENN/ABC7/YouTube.]