Tiger Woods 'Awake, Responsive, And Recovering' After Surgery Due To Car Crash

Tiger Woods is on the mend.

As we previously reported, Tiger was in a pretty serious car crash on Tuesday after losing control of his vehicle, which rolled over. Images from the crash site were intense, and though early reports that emergency response had to use the jaws of life to remove the athlete from the wreck were later denied, the star was said to have sustained multiple leg injuries.

Later that night, the golfer’s team posted a status update after he received surgery for his injuries. The statement, posted to his Twitter page, began:

“We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time. As previously communicated, Tiger was involved in a single-car accident earlier this morning in California. He has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital.”

The message to followers included an explanation from Dr. Anish Mahajan, Chief Medical Officer and Interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where the 45-year-old was treated. He reported:

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by interesting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

According to ESPN Injury Analyst Stephania Bell, a “comminuted” fracture means multiple shattered fragments of bone. A comminuted “open” fracture means the fragments punctured the skin. You can see her translation HERE.

Returning to the statement, his team concluded:

“He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room. Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding. There are no further updates at this time and we continue to thank you for your well wishes and privacy for him and his family. – TGR”

The exact specifics of the crash and how it occurred are still unknown. TMZ previously suggested that the legendary sports figure was seen speeding out of his hotel before the incident. On Wednesday, the outlet revealed that the site of the wreck is a common location for accidents. According to locals, it’s easy to pick up speed going into the turn where Tiger’s car rolled over, and going too fast into the bend has caused fatal crashes in the past. There’s even a runaway ramp of thick gravel to help prevent such incidents.

We’re glad to hear Tiger is doing okay after such a scary experience. We wish him the best in his continued recovery.

