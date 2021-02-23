Tiger Woods Injured In Serious Car Crash!

Oh no! Tiger Woods has been seriously injured in a car accident!

Apparently the golf legend was driving on his own and lost control of the vehicle — which reportedly rolled over completely as it went off the road.

The Los Angeles Sheriffs Department shared in a statement on Tuesday:

“On Feb. 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorn Boulevard at Blackhorse Road, where it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.”

Major damage is right. If you take a look at footage of the car, still resting several feet from the road, it looks like the entire front end is smashed in.

The statement continued:

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

The jaws of life?? So scary. And those injuries sound really bad. Tiger’s agent Mark Steinberg told TMZ the golfer is in surgery after sustaining “multiple” leg injuries.

Just on Sunday while providing color commentary on the Genesis Open, Woods revealed he was unlikely to participate in this year’s Masters tournament due to his recent back surgery. Now who knows when the 45-year-old will return to the game he loves…

Tiger was apparently in the area for the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades. The cause of the accident is still unknown, but TMZ‘s law enforcement sources say they do NOT believe alcohol was involved. Again, no other persons or vehicles were involved.

Longtime fans will remember back in 2009 Tiger was in another single-car accident — though that was under very different circumstances. That of course was after his infamous affair with Rachel Uchitel was discovered by his wife at the time, Elin Nordegren.

In a dramatic and much discussed scene, she reportedly struck the vehicle with a golf club continuously as he drove. He reportedly became distracted and went off the road, hitting a fire hydrant and then a tree. However, most of his injuries at that time were deemed to be what his wife had done to him before he made it to the car…

But that of course is ancient history. We wish Tiger a speedy recovery.

