TikTok Cosplayer Slammed For Returning To Social Media After Being Charged With Manslaughter

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A TikToker has come under fire for attempting to return to social media as if everything was normal after they were charged for manslaughter. The cosplayer, known as Yandere.Freak on the app, but Mary Anne Oliver-Snow IRL, was charged with accidentally killing their high school friend earlier this year.

According to the Harris County District Court in Houston, Texas, Snow, who uses they/them pronouns, was arrested on January 18 after they “gave an audio-recorded statement describing the event.” Court docs claim the tragic incident likely took place “on or about January 17,” in which the content creator had allegedly “recklessly caused the death [of their high school friend] by pointing a handgun at the complainant and pulling the trigger.”

Related: Is Dog The Bounty Hunter Searching For Brian Laundrie Just To Sell A New Reality Show?!

In a police statement, Snow alleged that a group of friends was watching Gotham when during the evening, “they were all drinking and got pretty drunk.” In a report published online, Snow claimed their ex-boyfriend left a firearm behind when moving out of their residence, and they assumed it did not have bullets or a magazine.

Because they love “characters and stuff,” the TikToker supposedly told their friends while watching the superhero series that “[they] had a gun like Penguin does.” Supposedly, the friend played along, joking:

“Oh, shoot me.”

Having played with the gun before “as a joke,” the defendant did not expect it to be loaded. Going along with the act, Snow is said to have then tragically shot and killed their friend. So, so sad. During this time, the social media star even announced a hiatus online, but did not share why they would be taking a break. Turns out they were in the midst of awful legal trouble.

Snow was released on a $20,000 bond. Just a month after beginning their hiatus, they returned to the app ready to jump back in as if nothing happened. Now that fans have been made aware of the legal case, one user called the social media star out online, saying:

“The part I find most ghoulish which is that 3 days after the shooting they posted a dancing lipsyncing cosplay video announcing a hiatus, and then came back a few weeks later like ‘anyway time for more cosplay yayy!’ and resumed posting as usual.”

The same person also added:

“It’s difficult to describe now that the tiktoks have all been taken down, but imo the content of them and their preoccupation with blood/murder/murderers being quirky and sexy made it much poorer taste in these circumstances than if it was just Addison Rae style tiktoks”

This article omits the part I find most ghoulish which is that 3 days after the shooting they posted a dancing lipsyncing cosplay video announcing a hiatus, and then came back a few weeks later like "anyway time for more cosplay yayy!" and resumed posting as usual https://t.co/bFOeHGj3rG pic.twitter.com/Oqik2G405z — Jenny Nicholson ???????????? (@JennyENicholson) September 29, 2021

So many others agreed, as the most liked comment on a recent post reflected:

“What a huge slap in the face to the families of the victims to be posting like this.”

While others were more sympathetic, arguing:

“let them grieve and move on. They lost a close friend just a few months ago and will live with that guilt forever.”

An evidence exchange in the manslaughter case is expected to take place on October 21. As of now, Snow’s TikTok account has been set to private, but their 1.6 million followers insist they have continued to post — a decision folks are severely against.

Related: Jamie Spears Finally REMOVED As Conservator Of Britney’s Estate — NEW DETAILS

TikTok user @brokentorso posted a duet to one of Mary Anne’s videos, sharing:

“You’re acting like we’re gonna forget.”

Other criticisms center on a specific video in which the song Red Means I Love You by Madds Buckley was used — probably the worst song selection possible given a quick look at the lyrics! Some verses include:

“You’re down and you’re bleeding / My head is just reeling / The red means I love you”

Not only did the cosplayer lip sync these lyrics, but they did it in front of a white backdrop which appeared to have fake blood on it. See the unusual post (below)…

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think it’s okay for Snow to continue posting as if nothing happened, especially if it is to make a living as some fans have suggested? Or is this all in poor taste? Let us know in the comments (below)!

And of course, our thoughts are with the victim’s families during this time. Though we can only imagine how triggering these videos may be…

[Image via Yandere.Freak/TikTok]