Jamie Spears Finally REMOVED As Conservator Of Britney's Estate -- NEW DETAILS

Ding dong the witch is dead, y’all!

Of course, we’re talking about a judge officially removing Jamie Spears as conservator of Britney Spears’ estate during a heated hearing on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the Grammy winner’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart asked judge Brenda Penny to boot Jamie ASAP, citing what he calls “abuse” over years. Describing the stage dad as a “cruel, toxic, abusive man,” the lawyer said:

“She wants him out of her life today rather than a lingering and toxic presence. Britney deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator.”

Rosengart went on to mention the recently surfaced allegations that Brit was secretly recorded in her bedroom without her knowledge or consent and that she and her kids were basically spied on.

Referencing the recent explosive New York Times report, he said:

“We learned Mr. Spears did something unfathomable. He instructed [a] security team, paid for by my client, to place a listening device in Britney’s bedroom.”

To be clear, while this move suspends Jamie as his daughter’s conservator, it doesn’t end the conservatorship. But that’s next on Rosengart’s list, as he asked the El Lay judge to set a hearing in 30 to 45 days to end the controversial conservatorship entirely.

Although Jamie’s lawyer also asked the judge to end the conservatorship, Rosengart made it clear he didn’t want Jaime in the conservator role another second, arguing that Brit’s dad was trying to protect himself by attempting to terminate the legal arrangement.

The Toxic singer’s lawyer insisted that Jamie must be held accountable, which includes suspending him immediately — and it looks like the judge agreed. The judge appointed John Zabel, a CPA, as temporary conservator of the estate until December 31st. Meanwhile, Jodi Montgomery will stay on as conservator of Britney’s person.

Another hearing will be set to consider terminating the conservatorship altogether, but the exact date has not yet been determined. For now, Jamie must turn over all books and records associated with the conservatorship so it can be properly investigated.

There’s still a long way to go in this case, but this is obviously a HUGE win for Britney, who did not call into the hearing. We think fans everywhere would be happy to join us in saying… bye, Felicia!

Thoughts on this latest development, Perezcious readers?

