TikTok Star Mama Tot Pleads For Answers After Her Son Was Fatally Shot A Day Before His 19th Birthday

A beloved TikTok star is begging for answers about the murder of her teenage son.

Ophelia Nichols, who runs the popular account @shoelover99 and is known as Mama Tot, revealed to her 7.1 million followers that her child, Randon Lee, was killed just one day before his 19th birthday. According to Fox10, Randon was shot at an Exxon gas station in Prichard, Alabama, at around 7:45 a.m. on Friday but was able to drive across the street near another Energizer gas station, where he passed away from his injuries.

So sad…

Now, the social media personality has taken to TikTok to find answers as to what may have happened to her son. Tearfully, Ophelia told her fans the devastating news in hopes that someone had information about the attack:

“The word has already gotten out, and I’m just being overloaded with messages. I need to let everybody know, but I’m doing this video for a reason. It’s because I need y’alls help. I have never asked y’all for anything, but I need your help with this. There’s almost 7-million people that follow me – somebody’s got to know something.”

She continued, expressing her anger and sadness over her child’s death:

“Today would have been my baby child’s 19th birthday but he was took from me last night. He was took from my children, my husband, and my family. My son was murdered. He was shot. And I have this hatred in my heart that I don’t recognize cause I never felt hate for anybody. This individual took my son’s life. He was just 18 years old. That’s the best part of somebody’s life, and I know they’re out there in my town. They’re out there. They’re out there living and breathing when my son is dead.”

Just heartbreaking. You can take a look at the video (below):

@shoelover99 You will be found! You will reap what you sow in this world. You may not be caught now but its coming. I hope you see my sons face eveyday of your life ♬ original sound – ophelia ????

It is unclear what may have led to the shooting, but Ophelia later shared in the comments section that investigators told her that they are following two leads at this time. Speaking with Fox10, she admitted how hard it has been to do nothing but put all her faith into the police department:

“It’s hard because you’re putting all of your faith hope and trust into these people and the police department and you have to sit back and hope and pray that they do what needs to be done — so that the person or people who did this to my baby child gets behind bars. You have no choice but to sit here and wait.”

Making this tragedy even harder, the momma shared that her son was just “looking forward” to celebrating his birthday with loved ones before his death:

“I spoke to him yesterday morning around 10 to tell him I had his money for his birthday. He was looking forward to it… just hanging out with his friends and girlfriend. His family was his life. You see other people go through stuff like this and it never crosses your mind that — that would one day be you. But to have an individual make the choice to take your child from you — he had a choice — they had a choice and they chose to take my son from me.”

We cannot imagine how hard this must have been. We are sending so much love to Ophelia and her family during this difficult time.

