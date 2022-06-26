Why Winona Ryder Doesn’t Plan On Marrying Her ‘Soulmate’ Scott Mackinlay Hahn

Don’t plan on seeing Winona Ryder walking down the aisle anytime soon!

Despite being together for more than a decade now, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that the 50-year-old actress is still in no hurry to take her romance with Scott Mackinlay Hahn to the next level and get married. They said:

“They may eventually marry but it’s never been a priority, nor has starting a family. [Winona] loves what they have and [they] are perfectly content.”

And that is all that matters! As you may know, Winona started dating the fashion designer back in 2011. And according to the source, their bond has only grown stronger over the years since they became a couple. In fact, the two’s connection is so solid that the Beetlejuice star believes Scott is her “soulmate!” The insider explained:

“Winona has found her soulmate in Scott, who’s a real gentleman and super successful but loves flying under the radar and enjoying his success in a low-key way just like her. They spend their time up north near San Francisco, though she does commute back and forth to L.A. for work and to see friends and often brings him with her.”

AWWW!!!! Love that for Winona!

Over the years, the Heathers star has given rare glimpses into her relationship with Scott, including her thoughts on if marriage was in the cards for them someday. Following the season 1 premiere of Stranger Things, where Scott appeared by her side in support, she told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit in 2016:

“I’m a serial monogamist. I was single for a while and dating and… I just didn’t know how to do it! I’ve always been like that: when I was 15, there was a guy I liked, and we made out, and I thought that meant he was my boyfriend. My mom had to explain it to me. But marriage? I don’t know.”

Winona also gushed about being “happily with someone for quite a while” at the time, adding:

“I’d rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there’s anything wrong with divorce, but I don’t think I could do it if that was a possibility. When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high.”

Glad to hear that Winona and Scott are still doing so well together! Reactions to this relationship update, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube, YOXItv/YouTube]