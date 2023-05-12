Jen Shah DIDN'T Pay Millions In Telemarketing Scam Restitution -- So They're Taking Her Bags!

Jen Shah is once again dealing with the consequences of her actions — and it ain’t good!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is in federal prison right now, as Perezcious readers will no doubt recall. She’s scheduled to be there for the next half-decade after being sentenced for that infamous telemarketing scam for which she first got busted back in March of 2021.

And in addition to serving her time at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in the city of Bryan, Texas right now, Jen’s got restitution to pay. As you may recall, we’ve reported on a judge’s orders that the 49-year-old reality TV star fork over $6.5 million in cash to the victims of her scam, some of whom were left destitute in her wake. But there’s just one problem: she ain’t payin’ it! According to the US Sun, the restitution demanded by a judge from the Bravo-lebrity “remains unpaid” as of this week.

Back in December of last year, the government appeared to plan for this possibility. At the time, the feds ordered Jen to give up more than 100 (!) designer handbags to help pay out cash to victims. Now those handbags are going to be used for restitution whether Jen wants to part ways with them or not!

Per the news outlet, on Thursday, the federal government ordered the hundred-plus handbags to be “forfeited” in order to be sold for restitution. The government had initially obtained the bags way back in March of 2021 when they first raided Jen and husband Sharrieff Shah‘s Salt Lake City mansion after her arrest. And now, since no progress has been made on restitution, they’re being sold off!

As reported by the US Sun, the feds first sent a “Notice Of Forfeiture” to Sharrieff a month ago. He apparently didn’t respond, and the gov has now filed a “Preliminary Order Of Forfeiture” to recoup cash from the designer bags. That court doc, which was filed in federal court on Thursday, states in part:

“No petitions or claims to contest the forfeiture of the Specific Property have been filed. All right, title and interest in the Specific Property is hereby forfeited and vested in the United States of America, and shall be disposed of according to law. … Upon entry of a Final Order of Forfeiture, the Substitute Assets shall be applied towards the satisfaction of the Money Judgment entered against the Defendant.”

As for the bags themselves, the court docs lay it all out, too. One Yves Saint Laurent bag is listed:

“One Yves Saint Laurent Niki medium gold leather shoulder bag, with gold chain strap and hardware, style no. 498894, made in Italy.”

And a sweet Gucci, too:

“One Gucci Arli python handle bag, with gold hardware and silver studs, style no. 550130, Cruise 2019 collection, made in Italy.”

Embarrassingly for the RHOSLC star, the order also lists several counterfeit handbags, as well! Two phony Chanel knock-offs in particular caught some attention in court:

“One counterfeit ‘Chanel’ red quilted shoulder bag, with silver chain strap and hardware, labeled made in China. … One counterfeit ‘Chanel’ black leather charm bracelet, silver tone, stamped ‘Chanel’ and ‘Made in Italy’ on hang tag.”

Oof!

At least they say “Chanel” and not “Channel” or something…

As we’ve been reporting, Jen still has a long way to go when it comes to paying back her victims. She’s already been handing over expensive jewelry for payments. And Shed Media — the production company behind RHOSLC — has been handing over most of Shah’s show wages to the feds lately. But $6.5 million is a LOT of money!

To that end, we hope there are more real handbags in this newly-filed forfeiture than counterfeit ones. That might help the restitution process move along quite a bit quicker. Just saying…

