The Heartbreaking Reason Justin & Hailey Bieber Decided To Have A Baby NOW

Hailey and Justin Bieber have wanted a family for a long time, they’ve told us so plenty of times. But they also have said over and over through the years the timing wasn’t 100% right. So what made it the perfect time now? It’s actually a pretty sad reason…

An insider told DailyMail.com on Friday the reason the Biebers decided they didn’t have any more time to waste? It’s because of their health scares! The source explained:

“With both of them having various health struggles, they decided now, as opposed to trying a little later, would be the best time to have children.”

The various issues they’ve both been dealing with over the past couple years have given them a different perspective on — not to be morbid, but on their own mortality. They want to have kids now while they’re still healthy enough to raise them! Awww. That’s so sad!

The insider said:

“They are still young and will be able to enjoy being parents. As they grow old, they can watch their kids grow old too.”

Oh no! How bad are the health struggles?

In 2020 Justin went public with the fact he suffers from Lyme disease. Taking to his Instagram he blasted fairweather fans complaining he didn’t look great — by revealing he was dealing with symptoms from the bacterial infection. Some patients deal with symptoms like fatigue and fogginess even after treatment. It’s no joke.

Justin surprised fans again in 2022 when he revealed he’d been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Starting with an infection caused by the same virus as chicken pox, victims get Ramsay Hunt when an outbreak occurs near the ear — and can cause hearing loss or, as it did in Justin’s case, partial facial paralysis. He even showed fans the shocking state his face — explaining why he couldn’t perform live for the time being.

Meanwhile, that same year is when one of the scariest things possible happened to Hailey. She suffered a mini stroke.

A small blood clot in her brain caused her to nearly collapse as she lost oxygen to her brain. While in the hospital, it was discovered she also had patent foramen ovale, or PFO — a small opening in the heart that never closed after birth, something which needed to be repaired in a really scary surgery.

And ever since the terrifying few days, Hailey has dealt with some PTSD caused by fear it can happen again. So yeah, one can understand how the couple would re-evaluate whether it felt like they had all the time in the world to have a child. Even though Justin is 30 and Hailey is 27, they were both given really explicit reminders we’re not promised an “average” lifespan or anything like it.

Frankly we think it’s great they’ve decided to use the time (and let’s be honest here, considerable freakin’ resources) to focus on raising a fantastic kid or two. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

