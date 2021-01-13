Religious Film Producer Arrested For Murder After Allegedly Killing Wife During Dispute

Police have arrested writer and producer Tim Gautier (above) in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, Gina Gautier.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the 55-year-old filmmaker behind the 2016 religious flick Eternal Salvation was cuffed and booked on one count of murder on Monday evening.

Tim’s arrest came hours after Gina was shot on Monday morning during a domestic dispute at an apartment in Thousand Oaks, California, authorities said. Officers were responding to reports of a domestic violence incident around 7 a.m. when they discovered Gina suffering from gunshot wounds inside her residence. She was taken to the Los Robles Regional Medical Center where she unfortunately died of her injuries.

Ventura County officials confirmed Tim was detained by deputies inside the apartment, where a handgun was found. Gautier was brought to the Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility and his bail amount has been set to $500,000. He’s expected to appear in court on Wednesday. His occupation is listed as “film producing,” according to jail records.

Capt. Eric Buschow, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to press on Monday:

“There was some kind of domestic dispute between a husband and wife. During that dispute, the husband shot his wife.”

Aside from Eternal Salvation, Gautier wrote and produced a 2003 short film called A Fight for Glory, on which Gina also served as a producer. Gina also was a producer on Eternal Salvation, according to her IMDB page. Tim has worked in the industry for over 15 years, also serving as the creator and executive producer for the magazine entertainment television series Stars of Tomorrow.

Read the full police press release (below):

“A 57-year-old Thousand Oaks resident was shot Monday morning by her husband during a domestic dispute. The woman was taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries. The man was immediately detained by deputies inside his apartment, and a handgun was found at the scene. Detectives are interviewing witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Sergeant Albert Ramirez at (805)384-4761”

