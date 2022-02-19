Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Says He Is ‘Not A Fraud’ In First Interview After Netflix Documentary!

The Tinder Swindler is speaking out!

Simon Leviev, the so-called Tinder Swindler who allegedly scammed multiple women of hundreds of thousands of dollars, broke his silence about the documentary of the same name in an upcoming interview with Inside Edition – and claimed Netflix got his story all wrong! In a sneak peek released by the outlet, he said:

“I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder. I am not a Tinder Swindler.”

The teaser also shared a glimpse of his “new model girlfriend,” hinting that the tell-all will reveal “why she is sticking with him.” In another clip shared by Entertainment Weekly, Simon (born Shimon Hayut) claimed the streaming service presented The Tinder Swindler “as a documentary but in truth, it’s like a complete made-up movie.” He then added:

“I am the biggest gentleman in the world. They call me the Tinder Swindler. I am not a fraud and I am not a fake. People don’t know me so they can’t judge me.”

This is not the first time that Simon has denied any wrongdoing. In a voice memo for the Netflix special, he stated:

“I will proceed with the lawsuit against you for discrimination and lies and, you know, everything is based basically on a lie… And that’s it, this is how it’s gonna be.”

As you may know, Simon was convicted of four counts of fraud and sentenced to 15 months in prison, though he was released after only five months. According to the Times of Israel, his release came to help reduce the spread of COVID among inmates in the prison. According to the popular documentary, Simon conned several women by claiming to be the son of Israeli diamond magnate Levi Leviev. After taking the women out on lavish dates to flaunt his money, he would get them into opening credit cards in their name for him under the fake claim that he was in danger from enemies and in need of cash in order to get to safety. Simon allegedly scammed more than $10 million from his dates!

Although the con man may be walking free now, he can no longer create a profile on most dating apps! A spokesperson for Tinder said Simon and “any of his known aliases” and banned from the dating site in 2019, saying:

“He is permanently banned from Tinder. In the lead up to the release of the documentary, we conducted additional internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases.”

Additionally, a rep for Match Group, which owns Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, PlentyofFish, OurTime, Meetic, Pairs, and Match, told TMZ that Simon was also banished from the apps for violating the terms of service! No more swiping right for him!

We’ll have to tune in to see what Simon has to say when the two-part interview with Inside Edition airs next week on Monday and Tuesday! In the meantime, though, you can ch-ch-check out the teaser (below):

