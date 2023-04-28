Surprise! Watch Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick Get ENGAGED Less Than 2 Years After Split From Ex-Husband!

Angelina Pivarnick said yes… Again!

As you may know, the 36-year-old and her former husband, Chris Larangeira, split last year after rumors of infidelity. Of course, the MTV crew has been documenting it all on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and on Thursday’s episode, fans got a glimpse of the reality star’s divorce party… However, her legal separation was quickly overshadowed when boyfriend Vinny Tortorella surprisingly dropped to one knee to pop the big question! Yes, you read that right!!

Asking for her hand in marriage, Vinny expressed his love sweetly and eruditely:

“I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren’t guaranteed, but something that I’ve learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life. If there’s anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything — good, bad, little, big — I’ll always have your back, I know you’ll have my back. I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn’t want to experience it with anyone else — together, as one.”

OMG! Super sweet words, but we honestly can’t think of a wilder time and place to make such a bold move! But fans know, if anyone from the Jersey Shore crew were to take this kind of wild leap, it’d be Angelina — so the whole situation tracks! LOLz!

As he revealed the sparkler, he said to the Staten Island native:

“My best friend, I love you so much and I just wanted to give you something. love you, Ang, and I hope that you’ll marry me.”

She quickly responded:

“100 times over, yes, babe!”

Angelina then took a moment to reflect in a video confessional, noting:

“If you would have told me that I would have my divorce party last night and now I’m engaged officially, I would tell you right now you’re full of dog s**t. But here I am, engaged, and I’m getting married again.”

See the unexpected moment play out (below)!

the moment that shocked everyone — @angelinamtvjs is ENGAGED! ???????? welcome to the fam, Vinny 2.0 ???? #jsfamilyvacation pic.twitter.com/5GPQGDKNLa — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) April 28, 2023

Also being celebrated that night was fellow Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino’s birthday, which PageSix pointed out was back in November… So that means Angelina has managed to keep her new engagement hush hush for five whole months! Damn!!

The US Sun revealed back in February that she and Tortorella had begun dating, but it was unclear at the time when exactly their relationship kicked off. All we know is things move fast on the Jersey Shore, so we’ll see how this all plays out! Who knows, maybe they’ve already grown old together by now! LOLz!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

