TJ Holmes 'Distraught' Over Being Seen As A 'Predator' After Numerous GMA Affairs

It sounds like T.J. Holmes is NOT happy with the hit his public image has taken after news of his alleged extramarital affair with Good Morning America co-host Amy Robach has dominated the airwaves for weeks.

The longtime GMA3 host is out over at ABC News, of course, and looking for a new gig right now amid all the endlessly salacious affair talk. Plus, Holmes has been wading through an endless slog of reactions to the controversial tryst. And they ain’t good!!

As Perezcious readers will recall, earlier this week, we covered a bombshell report on the “culture of sex” that was apparently “rampant” for years at ABC News prior to and during Holmes’ risky dalliance with Robach.

In that report, first published by The Cut, a woman identified only as Sascha claimed she and Holmes engaged in an affair nearly a decade ago when she was working as an associate producer at the network. She told the outlet that she “didn’t even think about power dynamics” amid her alleged tryst with the on-air personality because of the supposedly “rampant” lewd behavior within the network’s offices.

That shocking report made the rounds all week on social media. Now, Holmes himself has a take on it. On Thursday morning, Page Six published info from several insiders about T.J.’s reported reaction to the piece in The Cut and the rest of the affair fallout. As the former GMA3 anchor searches for a new gig, insiders claimed he is “distraught” over how his story has been cast in coverage. He is also worried about being tagged as a “predator” based on another prior report about his alleged actions hooking up with a young intern. This new Page Six source said:

“He’s distraught … completely distraught. He has a daughter. He hates that he’s been painted as this predator.”

That insider acknowledged Holmes has been “putting on a brave face” as far as his career goes. But it seems like the undercurrent is remarkably turbulent.

A second source agreed the news outlet that all the affair coverage is “actually getting to” Holmes, though they too added:

“You’d never suspect anything was going on.”

It doesn’t sound like any of this is good for his mental health and well-being… But it may not be good for the journalist’s career, either. Another insider is worried for the anchor’s on-air future. T.J. is busy trying to find another TV home, but it will be “difficult” to come up with a job as high-profile and seemingly cushy as his GMA turn had been. The third insider explained:

“He’s taking his time after what just happened and trying to see what’s up next. He’s going to start looking for new jobs and will hopefully be OK.”

One would hope. Obviously, affair drama aside, nobody wants to see Holmes or Robach flounder in the aftermath. As sordid as this situation is, we wish for the best for each of them in whatever they end up doing as they move on from ABC News.

Still, future television gigs might be hard to come by, particularly with the aforementioned “predator” tag Holmes is evidently concerned about. It also doesn’t help that Robach walked away from ABC with a significantly better severance package than he did.

Just saying…

