Andrew Shue’s Son Shares Cryptic Post After Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes’ GMA Exit!

Did Andrew Shue’s son just react to the news of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ departure from GMA3: What You Need to Know?!

According to Us Weekly, Nate Shue – who the 55-year-old actor shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney – hopped on Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a since-deleted cryptic post. The 26-year-old apparently posted a GIF of Jimmy Fallon along with the caption that read:

“Let’s just move on!”

Nate didn’t provide any other context for the social media post. But given the timing, it definitely seemed to be a response to his stepmom and T.J. being officially let go from Good Morning America! After being pulled off the air from the show, ABC finally announced on Friday that they parted ways with the former anchors, saying:

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

T.J. and Amy have been making headlines over the past two months after they were caught packing on the PDA — while they were still married to other people. Amid the controversy, the 45-year-old journalist eventually filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares daughter named Sabine. His estranged wife eventually broke her silence on the scandal, expressing through her lawyer:

“Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Meanwhile, neither Amy nor Andrew have addressed their marriage status — though sources have said they’re also in the process of a divorce. An insider did tell US that the former couple is working on keeping the peace between them for the sake of their kids, saying:

“They are trying to still be coparents and be amicable. She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex.”

These past couple of months must have been rough for Nate and the rest of the Shue family, so it is no wonder all he wants to do is “move on” from the drama already! Reactions to his cryptic post? Let us know in the comments!

