Todd Chrisley Claims Someone In Prison Took Pics Of Him Sleeping To Blackmail Daughter Savannah For Over $2K Per Month For His ‘Protection’!

Todd Chrisley is speaking out and dropping some shocking allegations for the first time from behind bars!

Ever since the 54-year-old television personality began to serve out his federal prison sentence on tax evasion and fraud charges, Savannah Chrisley has been very vocal about the brutal living conditions her father has been dealing with at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. His attorney, Jay Surgent, even stressed to the public that his current situation at the prison is worse than the typical problems inmates experience!

Related: The Heartbreaking Reason Savannah Couldn’t Visit Her Parents In Prison

The lawyer previously told TMZ there had been “some odd occurrences” happening to Todd in jail, including someone allegedly taking his photo “while he was sleeping.” Whoa. It is so creepy that a person would take pictures of someone else sleeping. Even if they were well-known reality stars, that is not OK. But what makes this incident ickier? Those photos of him were then allegedly used in a blackmail scheme! Yeah, you read that right.

Todd opened up about the incident in an interview conducted over the phone with NewsNation’s Brian Entin on Friday. He revealed that not only did someone allegedly photograph him sleeping in prison, but they then sent the snapshots to Savannah demanding she pay thousands of dollars for his “protection.” WHAT?! He alleged:

“There was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping and sent to my daughter asking for $2,600 a month for my protection.”

And it shockingly gets worse from there. The Chrisley Knows Best star then claimed there were recordings of staff members talking about how they wanted to humble him. So how did they plan to make that happen? Todd alleged that the staffers said they would put him in “diesel therapy,” “shackles” and “let him ride around the country for a time.” OMG…

When it comes to the food, he said they were allegedly “starving” the inmates. Todd claimed the food in the prison is often served past expiration and kept in a storage area where rats, squirrels, and even a dead cat had been found. He added:

“It is so disgustingly filthy. It’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. It’s a year past expiration. And they are literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting … I don’t know if they’re getting a thousand calories a day.”

Rather than eating the food, Todd said he only purchases pasta, tuna, and peanut butter at the commissary for his meals. However, even that has become a difficult process. He told NewsNation that the warden recently reduced the amounts inmates are allowed to buy from the commissary. Todd said that “she had not given a reason” for the cut, but he feels this was just another move on the warden’s part to try and “break” him. Todd added:

“When I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right.”

NewsNation reached out to the prison, where they fired back at the allegations. The prison noted there was “nutritious food” and the facilities were up to date. Listen to the entire interview (below):

Regardless of what you may think about Todd, no one should be subjected to these poor conditions. And unfortunately, it only sounds like things could get worse for him as he speaks out about this matter. Reactions to the interview? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Chrisley Knows Best/NewsNation/YouTube]