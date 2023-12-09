Mama June Asks For ‘Prayers’ Amid Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Battle With Terminal Cancer

Mama June Shannon shared an update on her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Caldwell’s cancer battle.

Back in January, the 29-year-old had been diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma, a rare cancer which forms on the outermost pat of the adrenal gland. She had been undergoing chemotherapy since the diagnosis. And then Mama June revealed in July that her daughter’s cancer is “terminal.” So, so sad. And now, months later, the 44-year-old reality star gave fans more information about what’s been going on with Anna — and it is heartbreaking. She first posted a picture of prayer hands with the caption:

“Y’all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y’all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y’all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time #mamajune #cancersucks #family #prayers”

Her followers quickly became worried and began to ask “what’s going on” in the comments section. However, Mama June posted a video on TikTok and Instagram hours later to explain the family is just going through a tough “transition” amid Anna’s cancer battle. Thankfully, she said Anna is still alive. But things have taken a turn in recent weeks:

“I’m making this post because so many people are reaching out to us, whether it be myself or it be [to] the girls. I just want to let y’all know that some things have changed in our life over the last few weeks that are totally out of our control. God has all the faith [and] has all the cards, but Anna is still with us. As we are going through this transition, we are asking for continued prayers for Anna, continued prayers for the family, continued thoughts and appreciation even though we’re not responding to your messages.”

The television personality then informed fans she plans to “sign off” from social media until “that time does come” – seemingly meaning if Anna passes away. Mama June continued:

“We will come to y’all on social media because Anna wouldn’t have it any f**king other way. But, we love you guys and [I ask] that you continue to pray for us as a family.”

You can watch the video (below):

We continue to send our love to Mama June and the family during this tough time. Reactions to the update, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via ET/YouTube, Anna Caldwell/Instagram]