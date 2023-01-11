Todd & Julie Chrisley WILL Head To Federal Prison After Request For Bail Is Denied!

Todd and Julie Chrisley are going to have to face the music!

As you know, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion in November, and their surrender date was scheduled for January 17. While Todd and Julie wanted to avoid jail while they appealed their conviction, it looks like that’s going to be a firm NO.

According to court records seen by People, the couple’s motion for bail pending an appeal was denied on Tuesday. They were also denied in their attempt to extend their surrender date by 21 days — meaning Todd and Julie will be heading to their respective federal prisons in Florida as scheduled next week!

In case you didn’t know, Todd will start his 12-year sentence at the all-male, minimum-security prison, Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. Meanwhile, Julie will be locked up for the next seven years more than two hours away at the Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna. Both will serve 16 months on probation as well when they’re released from prison.

Last week, Julie opened up on the Chrisley Confessions podcast about how she’s less worried about being away from Todd when comparing her situation to that of a family friend whose mother lost her husband, saying:

“There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated. But there’s a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever. It almost makes me feel ashamed that I’m even worried.”

But it doesn’t mean she isn’t worried of course. After all, we’ve seen relationships of reality TV stars break under much less prison time…

We’ll see if their relationship makes it through this time — but Julie seems pretty positive they’ll make it work!

