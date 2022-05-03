Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Dead At 16

Toddlers and Tiaras alum Kailia Posey has passed away at just 16 years old.

The reality star’s cause of death has not been confirmed at this time. There have been reports that she died in some kind of incident in Las Vegas, possibly a car accident, according to Page Six. Posey’s mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, did confirm the tragedy in an emotional Facebook post on Monday, sharing:

“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone.”

We simply cannot imagine the pain this family must be feeling…

As Marcy processes the untimely death, she has asked for privacy, adding:

“Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

Kailia rose to fame on the TLC series which ran from 2009 to 2013 and featured families and their children as they prepared to compete in beauty pageants. She was often pegged as a natural talent. You can take a look at a clip from when she was young (below).

Over the years, she continued to compete as a teen and even announced in January that she was planning to compete in Miss Washington Teen USA in February. She was already Miss Lynden Teen USA 2021.

As seen on her Instagram, she also grew interested in body contortion and even started her own account to focus on that hobby just days ago. Fans of the pageant queen have taken to social media to mourn the teenager’s tragic loss, writing:

“Rest In Peace. ” “Omg no! I can’t believe this, it’s not possible my heart is so broken for you all. May she R.I.P. my heart is broken for this charming young lady ” “Words aren’t enough but I’m sending you hugs and prayers.” “I’m so sorry for your loss. She was so beautiful. Sending prayers to you and your family” “Forever my pageant inspiration” “god has gained a beautiful angel. rest in peace sweet girl”

American’s Got Talent contestant Kadan Bart Rockett also shared:

“Can’t even believe this has happened. I’m praying for you guys to get through this. She always was so kind to all of us”

Another friend heart-wrenchingly wrote:

“playing soccer with you is now a core memory. heaven gained an angel ”

Heartbreaking… Sending love to Kailia’s family and friends as they mourn this sudden death. May she rest in peace.

