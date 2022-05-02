Missing Toddler Found Dead In Michigan Creek One Mile From Home

This is absolutely heartbreaking.

A missing toddler has been found dead one day after his disappearance. Noah Alan Jordan, 1, was reported missing by his parents at around 11 a.m. on Sunday. He was last seen inside a mobile home at the Cutler Estates Mobile Home Park in Kent County, Michigan wearing his pajamas.

Right away, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office launched a rescue search, checking many areas in the neighborhood, including several other homes, Ideal Park, and Buck Creek, a creek on the property where the child was last seen.

Officials used aerial drones, boats, and K9 units in their search which was ultimately narrowed down to Buck Creek after footprints were spotted, according to Michigan Live. It’s unclear if they belonged to the little boy or not. Unfortunately, due to safety concerns, the water search was suspended Sunday evening. Local outlet ABC 13 also reported that the water levels in the creek had risen from knee-high to waist-deep conditions following recent rain, causing the search to be more difficult. That said, sheriff’s deputies did remain in the area overnight hoping for any sign.

Sadly, on Monday morning at about 9 a.m., the toddler was found dead in the creek approximately one mile north of where he had last been seen. Speaking to The US Sun, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office revealed that a preliminary investigation has ruled out suspicious activity, adding that officers believe this was an accidental drowning. They explained:

“One minute the boy is there, the next he’s not, and then the parents are frantically searching for him.”

The parents are said to have been cooperative during the whole search, as well.

Our hearts break for Noah and his family who now must grieve his untimely death. You can hear more about the investigation that took place before locating the toddler (below).

Sergeant Eric Brunner for The Kent County Sheriff’s Office also spoke with the press shortly after Noah was found, explaining that officers will support the family throughout the rest of the day as they grapple with this heart-wrenching discovery. Other than that, it does not sound like much of an investigation will take place — aside from a possible autopsy that could confirm the cause of death — since the police do not suspect foul play. Hear him thank all those involved with the search and share why this outcome has deeply affected many of the responding officers (below):

Our hearts go out to the Jordan family. What a terrible loss. May Noah rest in peace.

