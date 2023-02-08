Tom Brady Got Ex Gisele Bündchen's Advice On Second Retirement Because She's His 'Rock'

Well, this isn’t what we expected from these two…

While the A-listers may have gone their separate ways romantically, it turns out Tom Brady still leans on Gisele Bündchen in times of need, such as when he was trying to figure out what to do about his NFL career! Yes, really!

As you probably heard, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired (for the second time) earlier this month after a pretty brutal season — on and off the field. Not only did his team not make it to the Super Bowl, but his marriage came to an end, supposedly because he decided to play ball again so quickly after his first retirement! This is why we can’t believe what we’ve just learned!

Related: Tom Brady Actually HOPES His Kids F**k Up

According to an Us Weekly insider on Wednesday, the athlete turned to his supermodel ex for advice about his second retirement and they “talked this through before he came to the final decision.” Wow! So mature of Gisele to be able to console her ex after what he reportedly put her through! The source dished:

“Tom and Gisele are on cordial terms.”

Well, that’s nice.

The Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author has apparently been “a real rock” for the player, despite their messy split. She’s handling this better than most people would, that’s for sure! Can you imagine having to give your ex advice on the very thing that ruined your relationship? Sounds awkward as hell!

The confidant went on to point out how Tom gushed about what a “blessing” his career has been for him in his retirement video, thanks to the support of his inner circle — and yes, that includes his ex-wife, they said:

“[He is] so grateful to everyone in his life for the support they’ve shown.”

They added:

“He couldn’t have achieved a fraction of his success without his family, friends and supporters.”

It’s nice to know Gisele and Tom are still on good terms since they are co-parenting their son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. (Tom also shares son Jack, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.) While it doesn’t sound like they will ever be getting back together, at least they can put their issues aside and have an important conversation when it pertains to their kids. ‘Cause let’s be honest, the 45-year-old’s decision to hang up his jersey for good doesn’t just impact him, it also affects his kids’ lives and finances, too. That’s probably why he felt inclined to discuss it with Gisele!

Still, if only we could’ve listened in on that convo… oof!

Related: Aaron Rodgers Is Using ‘Darkness Retreat’ To Decide NFL Future

For her part, Gisele is doing better than ever — and she doesn’t seem to mind how things have played out. Last week, a source told People:

“Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now.”

Sounds like she has been through with NFL wife duties for a while now! So, things worked out how they were meant to, but damn! It’s about time Tom found a new shoulder to lean on — especially with something so integral to his breakup — don’t ya think?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Ellen Show/YouTube]