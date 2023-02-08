Aaron Rodgers Is Using A Four-Day 'Darkness Retreat' To Decide Whether To Retire From The NFL Or Not...

The NFL is at a crossroads. There are plenty of young quarterbacks in the league, of course. Superstars Joe Burrow and Josh Allen are known nationwide. And studs Jalen Hurts and Pat Mahomes are on the top of the heap as they prep for this weekend’s Super Bowl!

But there’s no question 2022 represents a changing of the guard for the pro football circuit. After all, Tom Brady just walked away from the game (uhh, again) after playing for approximately 173 years! Ha! And now, all eyes have turned to fellow football veteran Aaron Rodgers.

Related: Tom Brady JUST RETIRED And He’s Already Posting Thirst Traps?!

At just (!) 39, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hasn’t been in the league quite as long as the 45-year-old Brady. But retirement is very much a possibility for Rodgers right now, too, as he looks at his own future. So, he’s going to figure out whether to come back to football or not by… sitting in the dark for a while??

No, seriously. Shailene Woodley‘s ex is going to spend a few days experiencing a “darkness retreat” to help clear his mind and allow him to focus on whether he wants to come back to the NFL next year. And if you’re not sure how that’s going to help, thankfully, Aaron himself has ALL the details!

The former University of California star QB explained the reasoning behind the retreat on the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. When former footballer-turned-host Pat McAfee asked Aaron about his future, the QB said:

“I will make a decision that is best for me moving forward. … I’m still in the art of contemplation about my future. That’s why I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and take my isolation retreat and contemplate all things [related to] my future.”

If you’re wondering what the f**k an “isolation retreat” is, and how it could help to figure out Aaron’s football future, you’re not alone. We asked the same thing! And so did McAfee!

Related: Shailene Woodley Opens Up About Extremely Difficult Split From Aaron Rodgers

The on-field signal caller — who was first drafted by the Pack way back in 2005 — said he’s not going to go live in a cave for a while. And he’s not going to some super-remote Alaskan outpost, either. But he is going to sit in “complete darkness” for four nights while thinking about what’s ahead:

“It’s four nights of complete darkness. Not Alaska, no. It’s a darkness retreat. I’ve had a number of friends who have done it and had some profound experiences. I thought it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season.”

Oooookay…

The four-time league MVP must have some pretty insistent friends. As he told McAfee, Rodgers’ pals have put it “on the radar for a few years now.” And with retirement a real possibility, a post-Super Bowl darkness retreat seems timely. Rodgers explained he is leaving “in a couple of weeks” for the experience. During it, he will be completely alone “in a little house” with no music or other sound to distract his thoughts.

He continued:

“It’s an opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation, and after that, I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to that final, final decision.”

OK then, Aaron! Honestly, being completely alone for a few days is a far better fate for the rest of us then that whining he did about COVID vaccines back in 2021. Probably smarter if he keeps his thoughts to himself rather than spew them all over the internet! Just saying!!

Related: Looks Like Tom’s Second Retirement Already Isn’t Going Very Well…

The Packers, like TB12’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a difficult season this year. Each club finished just 8-9. And while the Bucs managed to sneak into the playoffs only to lose quickly once there to the Dallas Cowboys, the Pack got knocked out before the win-or-go-home weeks even started. So it’s been a tough year for the former Jeopardy! guest host. But will he come back for more??

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers? Will we see Aaron bow out from the game just like Brady did days ago? Or will Rodgers ride again in Green Bay?

Also… would U ever go on a “darkness retreat”?? Even if you wouldn’t be able to live-tweet it?! LOLz!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]