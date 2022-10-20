Will Tom Brady Retire AGAIN Mid-Season Amid Gisele Marriage Problems? Another Tampa QB Thinks So!

It’s clear this situation with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen is coming to a head. Everyone expects the divorce announcement to come any day now — lawyers have been contacted, they’re living separately, rumors abound… But what if the marriage isn’t the first thing to break? What if it’s the NFL legend’s football career??

Chris Simms is more than just an NFL analyst — he was a quarterback himself, and for the very team Tom is playing for, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So he knows his stuff. On Tuesday’s Pro Football Talk Live on NBC, Simms and Mike Florio were having a discussion of Brady’s weak start to the season — crystallized in that viral video of the QB screaming at his teammates on the sidelines last Sunday — when Simms made a really surprising prediction.

He thinks Brady might QUIT midseason!

Related: TikTok Witches Claim Gisele Is Taking Back Power She Gave Tom

It would have seemed unfathomable of the 7-time Super Bowl champion at other times in his career, but right now he’s a ticking time bomb! Simms thinks he’s more likely to drop out halfway through the season than the unpredictable Aaron Rodgers! He reasoned:

“Normally I’d feel like it’s Rodgers that would be that guy. But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that’s hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady. I think Rodgers is usually the guy to be more renegade and be like, ‘Screw this, I’m out of here.’ But this is a weird year where we’re seeing Brady do weird crap and having personal issues.”

Not that Rodgers doesn’t have his own share of “weird crap” — but it’s pretty darn telling that even with whatever’s going on with the Green Bay QB, Simms thinks it’s more likely Brady would walk away… again.

Would he really re-retire?? And if so, we have a bigger question: could it possibly save his marriage?

Early on, insiders pointed to the fact the all-star went back on his first retirement, signing with Tampa just 40 days later, as the catalyst for the schism with Gisele. They claimed she expected him to spend more time with the family — with her, yes, but also with the kids, giving her more time to pursue some of her own career goals. That’s since been disputed by other sources, who say their problems are myriad and many years old at this point.

But if it really is the problem, and Gisele really does need Tom to make a grand gesture to prove his love and win her back… retiring again, midseason, walking away when it’s least convenient… maybe that could be it? What do YOU think, Perezcious football fans??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]