Tom Hanks' Embarrassing Son Chet Posts Anti-Vaxx Rant Despite His Parents’ Health Scare!

Chet Hanks just doesn’t know when to stop…

The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson uploaded a shocking Instagram “PSA” on Monday that initially seemed to be in support of the coronavirus vaccine — which would make sense considering his parents’ health scare with the virus in March 2020 was one of the main reasons Americans began to take the threat seriously. Unfortunately the final message was anything but supportive.

Beginning the video, the White Boy Summer rapper announced:

“I’ve been kind of on the fence about this for a while. That’s why I never spoke on it, but with the amount of people I know recently who have gotten COVID and with like the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say I got the vaccine.”

All true COVID facts FYI! But the controversial Bratz alum was apparently being sarcastic because he dramatically switched tunes, blurting:

“Psych, bitch! If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I’ve never had COVID. They ain’t sticking me with that motherf**king needle. It’s the motherf**king flu. Get over it.”

Worse, the 31-year-old also seemed to blame essential workers for not being able to “stay inside,” adding:

“Why are we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing the motherf**king mask.”

Simple answer, Chet. Not everyone has an inheritance that lets them hunker down for over a year without making any income! UGH.

If you’re looking to get your blood boiling, watch the chaotic upload (below).

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Chet would think differently had his parents not been so lucky? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

