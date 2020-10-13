Tom Parker’s Wife Kelsey Hardwick Says ‘We’re Fighting’ After Terminal Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Despite Tom Parker‘s tough battle ahead, his wife Kelsey Hardwick is sticking by his side.

As we previously reported, The Wanted singer was recently diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, which he announced via his Instagram and an interview with OK! Magazine on Monday.

After her husband shared the diagnosis publicly, Kelsey opened up about the news. Captioning their magazine cover, which featured her baby bump and the couple’s sweet daughter Aurelia, the supportive wife and momma wrote on her IG:

“We truly are overwhelmed with everyone’s love, support and positivity. We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it’s been incredible. Thank you to @ok_mag for their exclusive interview with us and being so understanding. We are fighting this- thanks to everyone behind us fighting alongside us. Let’s do this.”

Love the positivity — and the beautiful family photo!

The tragic glioblastoma diagnosis comes after the 32-year-old revealed he’d had several seizures and unexplained headaches in the past few months, and had been hospitalized so doctors could figure out what the issue was. The couple broke the news to fans and the world on Monday, writing:

“Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumor and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

Such sudden and horrible news.

Hardwick told the outlet that two of Parker’s former bandmates in the British-Irish boy band — Max George and Jay McGuinness — have already visited in the last few weeks, while the other two, Nathan Sykes and Siva Kaneswaran, have been in regular contact:

“They’ve been amazing. Siva and Nathan obviously live a lot further away, but all four of the boys have been texting regularly and sending through different articles and possible treatments and therapies that they’re all reading about.”

We’re sending Tom and Kelsey strength in this difficult time!

[Image via Kelsey Hardwick/Instagram.]