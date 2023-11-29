Tom Sandoval Says He Needs Surgery After ‘Brutal’ Special Forces Experience!

Tom Sandoval went into Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test wanting to get punished for cheating on his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel Leviss. But did he end up getting more punishment than he hoped for on the show?

In an interview with Dailymail.com, the reality star opened up about how the experience on Season 2 of the competition series took a toll on his body – specifically on his knees. Going into Special Forces, Sandoval said his knees were already messed up. But after doing all the very physically challenging activities up until the finale? He ended up wrecking his knees to the point where there’s a strong chance he’ll have to get surgery! Sandoval explained to the outlet:

“When I went onto the show, my knees were shot. They’re still shot, like, I’m probably going to have to have knee surgery.”

Yikes. No matter if you like the guy or not after Scandoval, everyone can recognize how it’ll suck if he does have to get an operation done as a result of the show. But on the bright side, at least he’ll have a new storyline on Vanderpump Rules other than his cheating scandal if the show gets picked up for a Season 12.

For now, Sandoval said he’s “looking at some options” before making a final decision on the matter:

“I might have to get some injections or something like that. It was absolutely brutal. In general, they’re not great, and there were a couple of days where I was not very mobile after doing the show.”

Oof. Here’s hoping Sandoval won’t need surgery! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

