Travis Kelce DID Get KFC For Thanksgiving! See His ENORMOUS Order!

Travis Kelce really did kick it with the Colonel on Thanksgiving!

ICYMI, the NFL star boyfriend of Taylor Swift dished on an episode of his podcast New Heights earlier this month that he’d be spending turkey day all by himself. His lady was busy with the Brazil leg of her Eras Tour, meanwhile his brother Jason Kelce and his wife and kids were back with their fam in Philly — leaving Trav all alone in Kansas City! He mentioned on the pod that he’d “be feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here“, and was later spotted driving alone in the area of his new mansion singing along to the radio.

Related: Travis’ Friends Believe Taylor Romance Is The ‘Real Deal For Him’

Apparently he had driven to get some Kentucky Fried Chicken! A KFC rep for People confirmed on Tuesday that they reached out and orchestrated a meal for the football hunk. And he wasn’t totally alone, either, because his buddy Aric Jones stopped by to chow down with him!

The meal was later revealed on X (Twitter) by the corporation to have included 56 pieces of fried chicken, 80 hot and spicy chicken wings, three catering-sized sides of mashed potatoes and gravy, two mac and cheese sides, and two orders of corn. A meal fit for a king — on and off the field!

Ch-ch-check out KFC’s post (below):

The restaurant chain’s Chief Marketing Officer Nick Chavez even released a statement to the outlet, chock full of references to the celeb couple:

“We have options for anyone in their KFC era this holiday season and beyond. Chiefly, we recommend our finger lickin’ good 2 for $5 KFC Wraps for any solo celebrations …on or off the field.”

Sweet! It’s good to hear Travis wasn’t completely by himself during the holidays — and had a pretty great meal to boot! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via KFC/SNL/YouTube]