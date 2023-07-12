Scandoval Got Vanderpump Rules Its FIRST EVER Emmy Nominations!

The Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday morning, and in a surprise coup, Vanderpump Rules has scored its first two noms EVER. After ten seasons!

The Bravo hit scored with viewers this year — including scores of Emmy voters — and it’s no question why. Le Scandoval captured the imagination of a nation when nearly the entire audience threw their support behind Ariana Madix as it was revealed her BF of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with their younger co-star Raquel Leviss.

For the first time, VPR is in the big reality category — Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. It’ll be facing Netflix‘s Indian Matchmaking and Selling Sunset, as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, and the Ryan Reynolds/Rob McElhenney soccer ownership saga Welcome to Wrexham. Can Pump rule come the big night?

One good sign for the show? The drama must have unfolded for Emmy voters just right, because the show is up for Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program, too! It’ll be up against Untucked and Wrexham again, as well as Deadliest Catch and Life Below Zero.

Exciting! And well-deserved! Vanderpump has been THE most-talked about reality show in years, so we’re happy to see it get its golden due! Do YOU think it’ll win??

[Image via Bravo/YouTube.]