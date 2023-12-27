Danny Masterson’s First Mugshot Released! LOOK!

Danny Masterson new mugshot is here.

Earlier this year, the 47-year-old was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being convicted for two rapes he committed between 2001 and 2003. Danny was at the Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail over the past few months. However, the That ‘70s Show star finally transferred to the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, on Wednesday, per The Blast. With that development came a brand-new mugshot for Danny.

In the snapshot, the disgraced actor could be seen with his ungroomed hair and beard. He kept his mouth shut, not even cracking a smile for the photo. Basically, Danny did not look too great. But what can you expect from a guy who has been in jail for a while — and will continue to be for the rest of his days — to look like? Not only that, he is getting a divorce with his estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, from behind bars. So yeah, the guy is gonna look like a mess. Check out the mugshot (below):

Yeesh.

