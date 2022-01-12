Top Chef Star Reveals 40-Lb Weight Loss In Shirtless Pics -- How Did He Do It??

Gregory Gourdet is getting real about his “pandemic weight journey”!

The Top Chef finalist has revealed he went from weighing 212 to 172 pounds in a matter of months in some before-and-after pictures posted to Instagram on Tuesday. Wow! But how did he do it? Fortunately, he spilled his secrets on how he accomplished losing 40 pounds last year in the post’s caption!

According to Gourdet, he decided to press “the health reset button” back in July after becoming his “highest weight ever” due to the stress of the coronavirus pandemic:

“Between gyms closing, a running injury (I have a torn meniscus) and survival eating at work, I gained a good amount of weight in 2020.”

So the 46-year-old ultimately made some changes to his lifestyle. However, the journey wasn’t easy! He ended up having to try some new weight loss methods at one point when his past tricks like intermittent fasting and yoga didn’t work as well as he hoped. Gourdet soon found that a combination of keto, power walking, intermittent fasting, and more helped him to shed the pounds, saying:

“I power walked on a treadmill for months until my therapist told me I could run again. I went keto for the first time and extended my fasting to 20 to 24 hours a few days a week and finally started losing the extra weight. Spent hours diving deeper into the health benefits of fasting and keto.”

The cookbook author went on to thank those who stuck by his side throughout this “hard” process, including those who aided his hydrotherapy, physical therapy, personal training, and fasting and keto guidance. Wrapping up his post, Gourdet gave an important reminder to his followers that there is so much more to health than just weight and to love themselves regardless of their bodies. The chef expressed:

“Reminder that health isn’t measured by weight. Thick or thin, always love yourself. Live in whatever body you feel comfortable in and don’t compare yourself to people on the internet. We all come in different shapes and sizes and can all do different things in our bodies.”

What a great message!

He then added that he still has a “very long road to recovery” but is determined to “be in shape” for the grand opening of his wood-fired Haitian restaurant Kann. You can ch-ch-check out the before-and-after photos (below):

Amazing!!! We’re cheering on Gregory as he continues his fitness journey!

[Image via Gregory Gourdet/Instagram]