Trey Songz Accused Of Rape By Basketball Star -- See Her Powerful Message & His Response

A woman has come forward alleging that she was raped by singer Trey Songz in a Las Vegas hotel room — and now the 37-year-old star is denying it.

Dylan Gonzalez, an artist and former member of the UNLV women’s basketball team, released a shocking statement on her Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon. In it, she alleged she was sexually assaulted — and specifically named Songz, whose legal name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, as the supposed perpetrator.

Gonzalez did not reveal when or where the alleged rape occurred, only claiming it happened at a “well known” Las Vegas hotel. Per TMZ, a source claims the incident occurred several years ago.

Opening her statement about the alleged incident in a post published on her social media account, Gonzalez referenced Songz’s controversial alleged history, and used the hashtag #BeStrongNotSilent.

She wrote:

“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel. I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.”

The athlete and artist went on from there, adding:

“I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal. At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options.”

Here is her full statement, via Twitter (below):

And as Gonzalez noted at the bottom of that statement, she is working closely with lawyers.

On Tuesday, People reported that her attorneys George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell “will be taking action against Songz in the coming weeks,” and they are “in the process of formally filing litigation.”

Now, though, the Virginia native is preemptively defending himself against these allegations — in the court of public opinion.

On Tuesday evening, a rep for the recording artist released the following statement to TMZ about the situation:

“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

The outlet further confirmed People‘s earlier reporting that Gonzalez’s legal team “has plans for filing a civil suit” against the Bottoms Up performer.

Songz is already being investigated for separate sexual assault allegations in Sin City. The incident, which allegedly occurred at The Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip, was first reported to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in November of last year. Gonzalez’s attorneys have since confirmed to People that she is not the complainant in that case.

Furthermore, Vrabeck and Mitchell are also actively representing Jahaura Jeffries — a woman who willingly publicly identified herself while accusing Songz of sexually assaulting her at a nightclub in Miami in 2018.

Jeffries’ allegations followed another separate assault claim made against Songz that year, as well. And a year prior to that, Keke Palmer publicly accused the Neighbors Know My Name singer of using sexual intimidation to coerce her into appearing in a music video against her will.

