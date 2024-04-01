Tori Spelling Reveals The Shocking Thing Dean McDermott Said That Made Her FINALLY File For Divorce!

Tori Spelling is opening up about why she finally filed for divorce.

As Perezcious readers know, after months of contention, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum officially called it quits on her marriage to Dean McDermott by filing for a legal split on Friday. And now, in the first episode of her new podcast misSPELLING out on Monday, the actress is revealing just what led up to this decision. Quickly getting emotional about the situation, Tori said:

“I just filed for divorce. Whoa, I just said the words that I’ve said in my head for, like, 16 years. Wild.”

Hold on… She’s been thinking about this for 16 YEARS? That means all but two years of her marriage. Jeez!

The 50-year-old then called up her estranged ex to let him know that she was going public with the divorce news — and while he couldn’t be heard on the other end of the phone, Spelling revealed that her husband was concerned about the optics of her filing first. More concerned about his ego than anything else, it would appear based on that clip. Oof.

Referencing a candid interview he did last November, Tori clapped back:

“I feel like I deserve to file first, then. You basically put it all out there with the Daily Mail. You said everything that you’ve done to me all through the years. So I think it would make perfect sense that it’s followed up with I would file. Because those are things that I would never have divulged to somebody and you did.”

As Perezcious readers might remember, Dean let it ALL out in that aforementioned interview — including revealing that he tried to overdose after getting into a fight with his wife and posting about the end of their marriage over the summer. Thankfully, he lived to tell the tale, and it inspired him to finally seek help for his addiction. But it was the end of the line for his marriage.

Despite the tensions on the phone, Tori ended the call telling her ex and baby daddy, “I love you.” Just shows how complicated this split is! While on her own, the mother of five went on to express that she’s “never felt more alone,” heartbreakingly adding:

“I don’t feel worth loving.”

So, how did these two get here? She recalled the early days of their relationship, saying it was a “fairytale romance” — even despite the messy circumstances. She dished:

“Dean and I had this fairytale romance, even though we were both married when we met — not fairytale right there. But we had other partners that we cheated on and left and then we got together.”

Unfortunately, “our relationship was never the same” once they started having kids. The Scary Movie star opened up:

“Everything became focused on the kids and I kind of left him in a way. And I get it. It doesn’t excuse his behavior and everything he did.”

Here’s the shocking part. Had they not had kids (or as many), she doesn’t think the marriage would’ve ever lasted as long as it did! Apparently, she once told a friend that she was going to leave her partner once her kids could unbuckle their own car seats — but then they kept having kids, causing her to stay longer and longer. The couple shares Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. Dean is also dad to Jack, 24, from a previous relationship. So, no wonder that breakup timeline kept getting pushed back!

The co-parents reached their “final blow” in June 2023 when they had a huge fight. According to Tori’s recollection, the Chopped Canada host “had been drinking” when he made a comment that he could never come back from. Tori shared:

“He said, ‘Ugh, I’m so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling’s s**t for 18 years.’ And I f**king lost it.”

And the rest is history…

Tori took the kids for the summer, and they moved from place to place around SoCal before finding a more suitable rental home. Dean went to rehab, moved on with another woman, and had finally gotten to a “better place” with his estranged wife before the divorce filing. BTW, it states that the date of separation was June 17, 2023 — the night of the big fight. So, clearly, he crossed a line with that harsh jab! Damn.

Reactions? Are you surprised Tori was unhappy in this marriage for SO long?? Sound OFF (below)!

